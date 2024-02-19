Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on February 28th

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

QYLE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 31.68% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

