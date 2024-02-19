Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QRMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.37. 16,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

