Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

NYSE:GOL opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

