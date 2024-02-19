Goldentree Asset Management LP Has $576,000 Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Goldentree Asset Management LP trimmed its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,847 shares during the period. CleanSpark makes up approximately 0.1% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of CleanSpark worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $32,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

