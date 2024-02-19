Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 3,306,234 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Goldentree Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,306,234 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 3.1% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.63% of MGIC Investment worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,882 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.32. 2,029,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.