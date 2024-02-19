Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 731,167 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Goldentree Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,167 shares during the quarter. Bausch + Lomb makes up approximately 9.1% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 1.44% of Bausch + Lomb worth $85,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 344,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

