Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 805,118 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Goldentree Asset Management LP reduced its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,587,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,118 shares during the quarter. MasterBrand accounts for about 2.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

