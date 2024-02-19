GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,634 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Guild comprises 1.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Guild worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Price Performance

GHLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $915.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.03. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 78.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.