GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,700 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 1.7% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.06. 965,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,282. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $71.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

