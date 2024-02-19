GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 5.6% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 60,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,290,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,996,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

