GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra-high net worth investors, sub-advised funds, financial advisers, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

