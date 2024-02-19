Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 1,352 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 847.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 465,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

