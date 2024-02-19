Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $106.59.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.