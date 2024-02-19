Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $26.90 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.7% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.24. 414,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,027. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

