Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after buying an additional 1,103,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,382. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

