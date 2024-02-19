Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $89.04 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 12.1% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $89,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,350,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.10. 7,723,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,939. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

