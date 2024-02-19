Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,864 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:SLB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
