Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,346 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 451,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.32. 151,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,421. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

