Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. 1,683,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

