Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

