Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 483 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.