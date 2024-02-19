Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

