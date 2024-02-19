Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

