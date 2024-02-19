Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

