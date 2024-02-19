Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up about 2.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,597. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

