GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.08).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,676.40 ($21.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,472.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). Insiders have bought 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

