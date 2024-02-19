Guild of Guardians Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $72.35 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

