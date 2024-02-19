GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.19 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

