Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

HAL opened at $35.31 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

