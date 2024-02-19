Harbor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

