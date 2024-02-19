Harbor Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,164. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

