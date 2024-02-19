Harbor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 487.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

