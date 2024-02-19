Harbor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
SCHX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,515. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.