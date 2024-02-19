Harbor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 339,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,816,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $8,316,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $5,024,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $3,781,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,533 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

