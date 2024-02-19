Harbor Group Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,448. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

