HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Up 4.3 %

XOMA stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.55. XOMA has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

