Head-To-Head Comparison: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and 30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and 30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 30DC shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of 30DC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and 30DC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than 30DC.

This table compares NerdWallet and 30DC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $599.40 million 2.15 -$10.20 million ($0.16) -105.81 30DC N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.01

30DC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 30DC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and 30DC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.97% -3.24% -2.76% 30DC N/A N/A N/A

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

