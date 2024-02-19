Head to Head Comparison: ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) versus Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -561.44% Senti Biosciences -2,692.82% -63.39% -43.10%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -$8.74 million N/A N/A Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 4.27 -$58.21 million ($1.60) -0.26

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Senti Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senti Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Senti Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Senti Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Senti Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 872.76%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

