Head to Head Contrast: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) 0.00

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Healthcare Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Volatility and Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42% Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Allied Healthcare Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

