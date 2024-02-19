Head to Head Contrast: Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) versus PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 27.42% 18.57% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 5.01 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $11.74 billion N/A $3.22 billion SEK 2.85 7.30

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and offers administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers life insurance and pension solutions; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as provides Internet and mobile banking services. It has operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, China, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.