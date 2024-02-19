Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Raised to $13.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 380,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 139.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

