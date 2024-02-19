Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.48 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.48 billion and $311.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00075872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.086143 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09388009 USD and is up 10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $141,964,528.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

