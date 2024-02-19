HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRT. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

HireRight Trading Up 9.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

NYSE HRT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HireRight by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,668,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

