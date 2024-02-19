Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $160.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.03 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

