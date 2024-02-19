HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.54.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

