Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

