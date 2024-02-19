iA Financial (IAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.49 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAG opened at C$92.64 on Monday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The company has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total transaction of C$403,564.95. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,629,012. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.83.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

