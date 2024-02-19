ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.64.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR opened at $289.03 on Monday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.27.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

