Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

