Insider Buying: Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Buys 6,500,000 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke bought 6,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($33,986.93).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Alasdair Cooke purchased 4,246,073 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,968.58 ($22,201.69).
